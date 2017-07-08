Accident on I-80 Friday near near Wiota

News

Rescue crews, law enforcement and other emergency agencies were called to the scene of a semi-vs. van accident Friday evening in Interstate 80, about a mile east of the Wiota exit (65.15 mile marker). The accident happened at around 8:30-p.m., when a semi struck the van in the westbound lanes. The van ended up on the eastbound side of I-80, while the truck was on the bridge, partially blocking the westbound lanes of travel. The eastbound side was also congested with traffic.

One injury was reported. A female in the van suffered from head, neck and back pain. Wiota Fire and Rescue, Anita 1st responders, the Iowa State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were all heading toward the scene.