A third of fireworks sales sites were not inspected

News

More than 650 dealers are now licensed to sell fireworks in Iowa, but about a third of the required inspections were NOT completed before selling began. Barbara Edmondson, an attorney for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, says it was a challenge getting the licensing program up and running once the governor signed the bill May 9th.

“There was a very short window for selling,” Edmondson said. “We wanted to get licenses issued to the extent we could and to ensure that there was a maximum opportunity for people to be successful with this.” The new law made fireworks sales legal in Iowa on June 1st.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office spent more than 110-thousand dollars reviewing and inspecting the sites where fireworks have been sold. However, state officials say there wasn’t enough time or money to finish the job, so some provisional licenses for fireworks sales were issued. Retailers are charging the state sales tax on the commercial-grade fireworks that are now legal to sell in Iowa.

License fees have brought in nearly a quarter of a million dollars in state revenue. Fireworks sales are to end this Saturday, July 8th. Another period for sales — and use of fireworks — will open in December and last through early January.

(Radio Iowa)