5 arrested on drug charges in Mills County

News

Sheriff’s officials in Mills County report five people were arrested on drug charges, recently. Saturday night, 22-year old Augustin Junior Miguel, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.

At around 3:40-a.m. Friday, 26-year old Devon Leigh Miller, a homeless person, was arrested on five counts of a Controlled Substance Violation, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, Carrying a Weapon and Providing False Identification Information. Her bond, at the Mills County Jail was set at $54,300.

Three people were arrested on drug charges July 7th. 32-year old Brandon Heath Smith, of Glenwood, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (PCS). His bond was set at $5,000. 30-year old Alysse Haywood, of Glenwood, was arrested on two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, Theft in the 2nd degree, PCS, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $8,300. And, 32-year old Jessica Dawn Whetzel, of Glenwood, was arrested for PCS and drug paraphernalia. Bond for Whetzel was set at $1,300.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office said also, 25-year old Austin Laverne Olson, of Glenwood, was arrested July 8th, for OWI and Failure to Maintain Control. Bond was set at $1,000. 35-year old Jameson Charles Haun McDonough, of Marion, was arrested July 9th, for OWI/1st offense and Unsafe approach to a certain stationary vehicle. His bond was $1,000. 40-year old David Jay Nuno, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in Mills County July 10th, on warrants charging him with four counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $100,000. Also on July 10th, 20-year old Victor Javier Casilla, of Omaha, was arrested on a warrant for Reckless Use of a firearm. Bond was set at $2,000.

43-year old Jerry Lee Dawson, of Red Oak, was arrested July 10th in Mills County, on a warrant for Burglary in the 3rd degree. Bond was set at $5,000. 61-year old Roberto Rodriguez, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested that same day, for OWI/3rd offense and Improper Use of lanes. Bond was set at $1,300. And, 51-year old Michael Scott Holtz, of Malvern, was arrested on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault, for which he was being held without bond.

On July 13th, Mills County Deputies arrested 32-year old Brandon Heath Smith, of Glenwood, on a warrant for probation violation. Bond was set at $10,000. That same day, 38-year old John Ralston Teas, of Henderson, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, Open container, and Speeding. Bond was set at $1,000. Last Saturday, 39-year old Andy Charles Andrews, of Pacific Junction, was arrested for Assault/Use of display of a weapon. Bond was $2,000. And, 44-year old Trevor Lee Narron, of Glenwood, was arrested for Eluding, Injury or Interference with a Police K9, and Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $5,300.