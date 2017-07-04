4 southwest Iowans die in NE vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

News

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol report a crash south of Lake McConaughy Saturday morning claimed the lives of four motorcycle from southwest Iowa. The accident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Highway 26 near mile marker 136 in Keith County, NE.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers believe a vehicle crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction. Each motorcycle was carrying two riders. All four motorcycle riders were killed. Two of the riders, 54-year old Sheila Matheny, and 61-year old James Matheny were from Bedford, Iowa. The riders of the other motorcycle were 58-year old Michal Weese, and 59-year old Jerolyn Weese, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Colorado for treatment of injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol urges motorists to use extra caution during the holiday weekend as a record number of travelers are expected to be on the roads throughout the country.