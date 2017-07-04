4 arrests in Creston, 2 thefts

News

Creston Police report four people were arrested on separate charges, recently. Late Sunday morning, 38-year old Richard Eagan, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County warrant for Theft in the 3rd degree. Eagan was later released on a $2,000 bond. And, at around 3:30-a.m. Sunday, 40-year old Donald Gay, of Creston, was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Saturday night, 29-year old Julian Allison, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County warrant for Violation of Probation, on an original charge of a Controlled Substance Violation. Allison was being held in the Union County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Friday night, 46-year old Karen Brodsack, of Creston, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree. Brodsack was later released on a $2,000 bond.

Creston Police said also, two residents reported incidents of theft. On July 20th, a Creston man residing in the 400 block of New York Avenue, reported someone broke into his home and stole a Sentry safe that contained cash. The incident, which happened sometime between 10:30-p.m. July 19th and 7:30-a.m. July 20th, resulted in a loss of $250. And, a woman residing in the 300 block of S. Pine Street in Creston, reported on July 14th, that sometime between June 1st and July 14th, someone stole her white I-Phone 5C. The loss was estimated at $250.