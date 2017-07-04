4 arrests in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday) reports four recent arrests. On Saturday 32-year old Ehren Michael Mardesen, of Anita, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Mardesen was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.

Last Wednesday, 19-year old Isaiah Lashawn Lagassie, of Treynor, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Lagassie was taken to the Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

On July 8th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 58-year old Terry Lee Ranney, of Dewey, IA, on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Ranney was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.

And, on July 7th, 42-year old Jesse Lee Archibald, of Exira, was arrested on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Archibald was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $2,000 bond.