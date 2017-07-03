3 vehicle accident south of Earling Saturday morning

News

Rescue crews from several area departments were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident with entrapment early this (Saturday) morning, in Shelby County. According to dispatch reports, the crash happened at around 2:45-a.m. on Highway 59, just south of 1800th Street, south of Earling. One of the vehicles was said to have been upside down, in a ditch.

Medivac Ambulance, Irwin, Wesphalia and Harlan Fire and Rescue crews were all called to the scene. LifeNet helicopter was put on stand-by, and a Trauma Alert was issued at Myrtue Memorial Hospital. Initial reports indicated at least three people were hurt.

Highway 59 was closed for a while, as the accident was under investigation. No other details were immediately available.