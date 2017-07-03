3 men arrested on warrants in Mills County
July 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three men were arrested over the past week, on warrants. Today (Monday), 36-year old Jason Lee Rankins, of Omaha, was arrested at around 7:30-a.m. at the Mills County Courthouse, for being a Fugitive from Justice. He was being held in the Mills County Jail, without bond.
On Friday, 33-year old Justin Christopher Sneed, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. He too, was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.
And, on Thursday of last week, 23-year old Tyler Allen Dittus, of Carson, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for Contempt of Court. No bond was set.