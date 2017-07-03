3 men arrested on warrants in Mills County

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three men were arrested over the past week, on warrants. Today (Monday), 36-year old Jason Lee Rankins, of Omaha, was arrested at around 7:30-a.m. at the Mills County Courthouse, for being a Fugitive from Justice. He was being held in the Mills County Jail, without bond.

On Friday, 33-year old Justin Christopher Sneed, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. He too, was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.

And, on Thursday of last week, 23-year old Tyler Allen Dittus, of Carson, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for Contempt of Court. No bond was set.