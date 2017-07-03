3 injured in Council Bluffs crash Sunday morning

News

Multiple media outlets reported at around mid-day today (Sunday), that three people were injured when a semi rolled over at around 7:30-a.m., Sunday. The accident happened on Interstate 80 and the south expressway, in Council Bluffs. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage for a time, while rescue crews worked to extract them and treat the injured. As of 3:30-p.m., no names had been released. The accident remained under investigation.

This story will be updated in a future post, as information is released.