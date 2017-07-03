3 arrests reported in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three recent arrests. Taken into custody Wednesday, was 46-year old David Allen Holste, of Corning, on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Holste was being held in the Cass County Jail on $10,000 bond. And, 30-year old Karly Rose Thurmond, of Atlantic, was arrested Wednesday on two Jefferson County (IA) warrants. Thurmond was brought to the Cass County Jail and transferred later that day to Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Cass County Deputies arrested 42-year old Matthew Paul Hardick, of Council Bluffs, on two District Court warrants for Probation Violation. Hardick was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.