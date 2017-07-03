3 arrests made after pursuit in Montgomery County

News

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Red Oak residents after a pursuit on July 10th with a third individual arrested later. At 11:16am Monday Deputies responded to a call of three suspicious individuals southeast of Nodaway near 260th and Elm Avenue. A Deputy then met a vehicle with the three suspicious occupants on 260th Street. The driver attempted to hide at the residence of 1210 Chestnut while an occupant later identified as Richard Pierce fled on foot. The driver of the vehicle, Bobbi Bruce and passenger Michael Brace both of Red Oak, thought it was safe and clear to leave and headed south on Chestnut Avenue but were spotted by the Deputy and pursued. Bruce attempted to flee and eventually surrendered after losing control of the vehicle attempting to turn south on Cherry Avenue.

Bruce was charged with Eluding, Driving While Revoked, Interference with Official Acts, Accessory after the Fact, and Possession and Control of an Offensive Weapon by a Felon. Brace was charged with Interference with Official Acts, Accessory after the Fact and Possession and Control of an Offensive Weapon by a Felon. Pierce was later located and arrested by Adams County K9, lying in a field.