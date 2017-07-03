3 arrested on drug & other charges in Ringgold County

News

The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested over the weekend on drug and other charges. Saturday evening, Deputy Landon White arrested Joshua Kenichi Burgess for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Burgess was also cited for speeding following a traffic stop on Highway 25, south of Clearfield. During the investigation, K9 “Heky” was deployed, and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 1.8-grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Yesterday (Sunday), Brandon Scott Baran, and Chenell Renee Martinez were arrested at around 1:45-p.m., following an investigation into a reported suspicious vehicle at the park in Benton (IA). Upon arriving and making contact with one of the individuals, Deputy White learned they were listed as a missing person from Colorado. The vehicle was also listed as possibly stolen from Colorado.

While the information was being confirmed, the K9 Heky was deployed and alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Once the information concerning the missing person and stolen vehicle was confirmed, Baran and Martinez were placed under arrest.

The investigation led to finding several items identified as stolen property, including: credit cards; Driver’s license ID cards; a laptop computer; and many more items. Authorities say the string of thefts appears to have spanned at least three states, including Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa. Baran and Martinez faces charges that include: Possession of Meth with the intent to deliver (5 grams); Possession of stolen property (motor vehicle); Possession of stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $5,000; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Burglary tools; Possession of prescription drugs not prescribed for the suspects, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Drugs, including marijuana and methamphetamine were seized, along with dozens of marijuana and meth pipes. The investigation continues, as the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office makes contact with other agencies and confirms seized property as stolen from other jurisdictions.