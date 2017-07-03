3 arrested in Mills County

News

Sheriff’s officials in Mills County report two men were taken into custody, Tuesday, on warrants. 20-year old Joshua Poe and 19-year old Alex Lauenroth, both of Glenwood were arrested on Mills County warrants for Assault with a weapon. Both men later posted a $2,000 bond or surety.

And, 44-year old John Molnar, of Glenwood, was arrested this (Wednesday) morning, for Domestic Abuse Assault and Criminal Mischief. Molnar was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, pending a court appearance.