News

Police in Red Oak, Saturday, said two people were arrested for Public Intoxication early Saturday morning. 42-year old James Reed Mitroff II of Red Oak was arrested at 12:45-a.m., and 40-year old Kelly Lee Peterson Jr., of Storm Lake, was taken into custody at around 2-a.m.



On Friday, 43-year old Steven Lynn Ronfeldt, of Red Oak, was arrested for Public Intoxication. Bond for all three men was set at $300 each.