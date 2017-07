News

A call about a disturbance at around 7:30-p.m. Friday in Red Oak, resulted in three arrests. Authorities say 39-year old Edgar Ralph Wilkins, Jr., 38-year old Wendi Ann Wilkins, and 25-year old Cody Dean Johnson, all of Red Oak, were arrested in the 100 block of W. Hammond Street, for Disorderly Conduct. The trio was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 cash bond, each.