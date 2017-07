Mom's Tips

2 1/2 lbs. ground ham

2 lbs. ground pork

1 lb. ground beef

3 eggs

3 cups crushed graham crackers

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups milk

Mix the ingredients well. Use 1/2 cup measuring cup to form loaves. Place in a shallow pan and cover with sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Sauce: