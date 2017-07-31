2017 Hawkeye Ten Baseball All-Conference selections

Sports

2017 HAWKEYE 10 ALL CONFERENCE BASEBALL TEAMS

STUDENT NAME HIGH SCHOOL GRADE POSITION

FIRST TEAM

1 Bryce Neal* Clarinda 11th P/OF

2 Jaden Driskell Creston 11th C

3 Cole Loeffelbein* Glenwood 12th Utility

4 AJ Slaughter Glenwood 12th P

5 Dillon Sears* Harlan 12th IF

6 Brett Sears* Harlan 10th P

7 Ryan Dorn Harlan 11th IF

8 Josh Cheek Harlan 12th OF

9 Nick Foss Harlan 11th OF

10 Tyler Laing* Kuemper 12th P

11 Izak Baumhover Kuemper 11th OF

12 Brendon Figueroa Lewis Central 12th Utility

13 Chase Hedrick Lewis Central 12th P

14 Max Duggan Lewis Central 10th Utility

15 Garrett Reisz* St. Albert 11th IF/P

16 Danny Koch St. Albert 12th OF

2ND TEAM

1 Chase McLaren Atlantic 10th P/IF

2 Chase Mullenix Atlantic 10th P/IF

3 Josh Degase Clarinda 12th Utility

4 Kadon Hulett Creston 12th Utility

5 Colten Schutte Glenwood 10th P

6 Mavrick Decker Glenwood 12th OF

7 Kyle Schmitz Harlan 12th P

8 Rease Snyder Kuemper 12th Utility

9 Ben Berg Kuemper 11th C

10 Reece Blay Lewis Central 12th OF

11 Joel Thompson Lewis Central 12th C

12 Dane Theobald Lewis Central 11th IF

13 Carlos Guerra Red Oak 12th Utility

14 Ryan Ruzek Shenandoah 12th P

15 Cy Patterson St. Albert 8th Utility

16 Brandon Williams St. Albert 12th P

HONORABLE MENTION

1 Noah Bruckner Atlantic 11th C

2 Carlton Rahn Clarinda 12th Utility

3 Brenden McDowell Creston 12th P/IF

4 Cody Crawford Creston 12th Utility

5 Fernando Cardenas Denison-Schleswig 12th IF

6 Ethan Fisher Glenwood 10th IF

7 Cade Van Ness Glenwood 10th C

8 Jared Moser Harlan 11th C

9 Kyle Berg Kuemper 10th OF

10 Drake Nettles Lewis Central 10th Utility

11 Alec Mass Lewis Central 12th Utility

12 Asher Hinshaw Red Oak 11th P

16 Ryan Messinger Red Oak 11th IF

13 Kyle Owens Shenandoah 11th Utility

17 Kyle Cerven Shenandoah 9th IF

14 Brandon Behrens St. Albert 12th P

15 Lance Wright St. Albert 9th C

** denotes unanimous selection