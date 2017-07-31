2017 Hawkeye Ten Baseball All-Conference selections
July 30th, 2017 by Chris Parks
2017 HAWKEYE 10 ALL CONFERENCE BASEBALL TEAMS
STUDENT NAME HIGH SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
FIRST TEAM
1 Bryce Neal* Clarinda 11th P/OF
2 Jaden Driskell Creston 11th C
3 Cole Loeffelbein* Glenwood 12th Utility
4 AJ Slaughter Glenwood 12th P
5 Dillon Sears* Harlan 12th IF
6 Brett Sears* Harlan 10th P
7 Ryan Dorn Harlan 11th IF
8 Josh Cheek Harlan 12th OF
9 Nick Foss Harlan 11th OF
10 Tyler Laing* Kuemper 12th P
11 Izak Baumhover Kuemper 11th OF
12 Brendon Figueroa Lewis Central 12th Utility
13 Chase Hedrick Lewis Central 12th P
14 Max Duggan Lewis Central 10th Utility
15 Garrett Reisz* St. Albert 11th IF/P
16 Danny Koch St. Albert 12th OF
2ND TEAM
1 Chase McLaren Atlantic 10th P/IF
2 Chase Mullenix Atlantic 10th P/IF
3 Josh Degase Clarinda 12th Utility
4 Kadon Hulett Creston 12th Utility
5 Colten Schutte Glenwood 10th P
6 Mavrick Decker Glenwood 12th OF
7 Kyle Schmitz Harlan 12th P
8 Rease Snyder Kuemper 12th Utility
9 Ben Berg Kuemper 11th C
10 Reece Blay Lewis Central 12th OF
11 Joel Thompson Lewis Central 12th C
12 Dane Theobald Lewis Central 11th IF
13 Carlos Guerra Red Oak 12th Utility
14 Ryan Ruzek Shenandoah 12th P
15 Cy Patterson St. Albert 8th Utility
16 Brandon Williams St. Albert 12th P
HONORABLE MENTION
1 Noah Bruckner Atlantic 11th C
2 Carlton Rahn Clarinda 12th Utility
3 Brenden McDowell Creston 12th P/IF
4 Cody Crawford Creston 12th Utility
5 Fernando Cardenas Denison-Schleswig 12th IF
6 Ethan Fisher Glenwood 10th IF
7 Cade Van Ness Glenwood 10th C
8 Jared Moser Harlan 11th C
9 Kyle Berg Kuemper 10th OF
10 Drake Nettles Lewis Central 10th Utility
11 Alec Mass Lewis Central 12th Utility
12 Asher Hinshaw Red Oak 11th P
16 Ryan Messinger Red Oak 11th IF
13 Kyle Owens Shenandoah 11th Utility
17 Kyle Cerven Shenandoah 9th IF
14 Brandon Behrens St. Albert 12th P
15 Lance Wright St. Albert 9th C
** denotes unanimous selection