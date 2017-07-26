Ag/Outdoor, News

The FREE, 2017 Cass County 4-h & FFA Fair begins today in Atlantic and concludes Tuesday, August 1st, with the Livestock Sale and release of the Static Exhibits. Today at the Fair, there’s 4-H Static Exhibit Judging from 9-a.m. until 2:30-p.m., and the Clover Kids Showcase from 9-until 11-a.m. The Food Sale begins at 10-a.m. inside the Cass County Community Center on the Fairgrounds, and then at 6-p.m., Preparation Day for the rest of the activities will begin.

You can view the full schedule of events here: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/sites/www.extension.iastate.edu/files/cass/2017%20Schedule_Final.pdf