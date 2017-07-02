2 women wanted in Union County are taken into custody

News

July 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place today (Friday). At around 11-a.m., 32-year old Elizabeth Rene Clayton, of Afton, was arrested in Adams County on a Union County warrant for domestic abuse assault.  Clayton was being held without bond for Union County, in the Ringgold County Jail, until seen by a judge.

And, 24-year old Rebecca Adeline Holbrook, of Lenox, was arrested at around Noon today (Friday) in Lenox, on a Union County warrant for forgery.  Holbrook was also being held for Union County in the Ringgold County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.