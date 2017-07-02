2 women wanted in Union County are taken into custody

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place today (Friday). At around 11-a.m., 32-year old Elizabeth Rene Clayton, of Afton, was arrested in Adams County on a Union County warrant for domestic abuse assault. Clayton was being held without bond for Union County, in the Ringgold County Jail, until seen by a judge.

And, 24-year old Rebecca Adeline Holbrook, of Lenox, was arrested at around Noon today (Friday) in Lenox, on a Union County warrant for forgery. Holbrook was also being held for Union County in the Ringgold County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.