2 men arrested following Red Oak traffic stop Tue. night

A traffic stop on a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Red Oak Tuesday night, resulted in the arrest of the driver and his passenger. Red Oak Police say the traffic stop happened at around 10-p.m. near 2nd and Coolbaugh Streets. As officers approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor or marijuana. Upon further investigation, the driver, 29-year old Jacob Matthew Rose, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His passenger, 36-year old Kale Garrett Hardman, of Red Oak, was arrested on two active Pottawattamie County warrants for Domestic Abuse Assault, and Theft in the 5th Degree. Both men were being held at the Montgomery County Jail, where Rose’ bond was set at $1,000, and Hardman was being held without bond.