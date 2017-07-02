2 injured in Creston after driver falls asleep and vehicles collide

News

A man and a woman from Union County were injured in a collision that occurred Sunday afternoon, in Creston. Creston Police say 27-year old Aaron Michael Spencer, and 53-year old Jodie Lynn Sheren, both of Creston, suffered minor injuries, and were transported to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston, after their vehicles collided at the intersection of W. Adams Street and Highway 25. The accident happened at around 4:45-p.m.

Officials say Spencer was driving on the wrong side of the road due to sleep apnea. He was on his way home when he fell asleep at the wheel and at one point had pulled over to the side of the road. The man did not remember the two blocks prior to driving. His northbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix went around a vehicle stopped at the traffic light and began to continue in the southbound lane. He failed to stop at the light. A 2013 GMC Acadia, driven by Sheren, who was traveling west on Adams Street and had the green light and began to turn left, when the vehicles collided. Damage from the crash amounted to $8,000. Spencer was cited for Driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

And, there were no injuries reported after vehicles driven by 28-year old Nathan Eugene Myers, of Corning and 83-year old Martha Mcauley, of Creston, collided at around 5:40-p.m. Friday, at the intersection of N. Maple and W. Howard Streets. The accident happened after Mcauley stopped at the intersection, and then continued south on Maple Street. Police say due to her vision possibly being obstructed by a Catholic Church that is close to the intersection, the woman didn’t see Myers’ 1997 Ford pickup approaching. The pickup collided with Mcauley’s 2008 Chevy Impala resulting in $4,000 damage altogether. Mcauley was cited for Unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle.