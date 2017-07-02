2 from Omaha charged after shots fired incident at Lake Manawa

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two Nebraska hunters were charged after by state park Rangers, after a tip was reported by a fisherman, of shots fired at Lake Manawa, in Pottawattamie County. Officials say 37-year old Sein Ram and 17-year old Gungsar Yungtang, both of Omaha, face numerous charges associated with the incident.

The men were initially cited for hunting by artificial light, hunting without a non-resident hunting license and illegal attempt to take game (Rabbits), after they their vehicle was pulled over at around 12:52-a.m. July 22nd. The men admitted to hunting rabbits using a flash light. a 22-caliber rifle, ammunition and flash light were seized during the traffic stop.

Upon further investigation of the scene, a deceased female whitetail deer was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The DNR found a blood trail consistent with being shot from the roadway, and a .22 caliber bullet was recovered from the deer carcass.

Iowa DNR park rangers met with Ram later that day, and charged him with Failure to have a non-resident antlerless deer license, abandonment of dead or injured wildlife, illegal method of take, shooting a firearm over a roadway, and trespassing. Ram also received warnings for prohibited hunting near an occupied building, refusal to exhibit catch to an officer, shooting a deer out of season, use of a motor vehicle for deer hunting, and manner of conveyance for having a loaded weapon in a vehicle.

Yungtang was fined $450, and Ram was fined $3,808. The DNR encourgaed the public to report any suspicious activity through the DNR Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline, at 1-800-532-2020.