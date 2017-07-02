2 from Omaha charged after shots fired incident at Lake Manawa
July 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two Nebraska hunters were charged after by state park Rangers, after a tip was reported by a fisherman, of shots fired at Lake Manawa, in Pottawattamie County. Officials say 37-year old Sein Ram and 17-year old Gungsar Yungtang, both of Omaha, face numerous charges associated with the incident.
The men were initially cited for hunting by artificial light, hunting without a non-resident hunting license and illegal attempt to take game (Rabbits), after they their vehicle was pulled over at around 12:52-a.m. July 22nd. The men admitted to hunting rabbits using a flash light. a 22-caliber rifle, ammunition and flash light were seized during the traffic stop.
Upon further investigation of the scene, a deceased female whitetail deer was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The DNR found a blood trail consistent with being shot from the roadway, and a .22 caliber bullet was recovered from the deer carcass.
Iowa DNR park rangers met with Ram later that day, and charged him with Failure to have a non-resident antlerless deer license, abandonment of dead or injured wildlife, illegal method of take, shooting a firearm over a roadway, and trespassing. Ram also received warnings for prohibited hunting near an occupied building, refusal to exhibit catch to an officer, shooting a deer out of season, use of a motor vehicle for deer hunting, and manner of conveyance for having a loaded weapon in a vehicle.
Yungtang was fined $450, and Ram was fined $3,808. The DNR encourgaed the public to report any suspicious activity through the DNR Turn In Poachers (TIP) hotline, at 1-800-532-2020.