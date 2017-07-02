2 fatal accidents in Iowa, Monday

News

There were two fatal accidents in Iowa, Monday, one of which, in Tama County, happened just two days after another fatal accident in the same county. The Iowa State Patrol reports the most recent crash in Tama County took place at around 8:20-p.m. in the 2800 block of 320th Street, in Chelsea. A 2011 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 46-year old Rodney Purk, of Montour, failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a utility pole and rolled onto its top, pinning Purk, and his passenger, 47-year old Grant L. Forrester, of Indianola, inside the vehicle. Both men were wearing their seat belts. Forrester died from his injuries. Purk was transported to a hospital by helicopter. The accident remains under investigation.

The other accident took place at around 3-p.m. Monday, in Fayette County. The State Patrol says a 2013 Chevy Tahoe driven by 23-year old Bryson Hennigar, of West Union, was northbound from the intersection of Highways 159 and 18, while in Emergency status. A 2003 GMC Sonoma, driven by 83 year old Willys Henry Fritz, of West Union, failed to yield the right of away from a stop sign leaving the Quillans parking lot and traveling east across Highway 150. The vehicles collided in the northbound lane of Highway 150. Fritz, was was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries. Hennigar was treated for injuries and released at the scene.