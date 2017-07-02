2 dead in southern IA crash between two motorcycles

News

A collision between two motorcycles Saturday night in southern Iowa’s Decatur County has left two people dead. The Iowa State Patrol reports 29-year old Alex Naylor, of Lineville, and 33-year old Cody Evans, of Altoona, died in the crash that happened at around 10-p.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 2004 Honda motorcycle being operated by Alex Naylor was traveling south on 302nd Avenue in the wrong lane, at the same time a Yamaha cycle operated by Cody Evans was traveling north. The cycles collided head-on south of Lineville Road. Both motorcyclists died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.