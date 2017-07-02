2 dead, 7 hurt in separate accidents Saturday, in Iowa

News

Two separate accidents Saturday, left a total of two people dead and seven more injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the latest happened at around 10:42-p.m. Saturday, in central Iowa’s Tama County. Officials say a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 74-year old David M. Keidel, of Cedar Falls, was traveling north on High 21 and entered a bridge construction zone, where the highway was reduced to one lane. A 2011 Cadillac DTS driven by 81-year old Donald G. Selken, of Vinton, was southbound on Highway 21 in the construction zone. The vehicles collided head-on.

Selken who wore a seat belt, died in the crash. Keidel, and a passenger in Selken’s car, 73-year old Lois M. Schmitt, of Vinton. were injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to Covenant Hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts. The accident remains under investigation.

The other accident happened at around 2:30-p.m. Saturday, in southeast Iowa’ Van Buren County. The State Patrol says a 2005 Mercury Mariner SUV driven by a 26-year old female, was eastbound on Highway 2, when it made contact with the gravel shoulder, causing the driver to over-correct and lose control of SUV. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled into a corn field. The driver died at the scene. Four children in the vehicle were injured, but only one — a 3-year old — was transported to the Van Buren County Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities were withholding the names, pending notification of family.