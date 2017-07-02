2 arrests in Union County

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Tuesday. 50-year old Michael Robert Spare, of Creston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center for violation of a protective order. Spare was being held in the Union County Jail awaiting appearance before the Magistrate.

And, 28-year old Tyler Scott Sutton, of New Virginia, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for violation of probation. Sutton was being held in the Union County Jail without bond, until seen by a Judge.