Officers with the Creston Police Department arrested a man and woman on assault charges, Thursday afternoon. 25-year old Amanda Marie Steinbach and 34-year old Joseph Dean Gaiser, both of Creston, were arrested at Gaiser’s home in the 200 block of S. Lincoln Street, at around 1:20-p.m. Steinbach and Gaiser were subsequently released on $300 bond, each. Both face a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault.