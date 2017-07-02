2 arrested following separate accidents in Pott. County

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested following two separate accidents, Saturday. The first, a rollover accident, happened at around Noon on Interstate 80 near Walnut. Walnut Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver, 44-year old Brandi Marie Hatch, of Persia, to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries and evaluation. Hatch was later arrested for Driving While Barred.

The second accident happened at around 7:40-p.m. Saturday, in the vicinity of Tamarack Road and Railroad Highway. An investigation resulted in the driver, 31-year old Justine Nicole Christensen, of Kimballton, being arrested for OWI/2nd offense.