1 person injured during a crash Thu. morning bridge linking Omaha/C. Bluffs

News

One person was transported to the hospital this (Thursday) morning, following a crash on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge linking Council Bluffs and Omaha. Council Bluffs Police say a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling west bound on Veteran’s Hwy in a construction area when it struck a piece of parked construction equipment. The accident occurred within the marked confines of the construction zone at around 4-a.m.

The unidentified driver was pinned inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fire / Rescue personnel from the Omaha and Council Bluffs. Once freed from the wreckage, he was transported by rescue squad to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and Alcohol are being investigated as major contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Special Operation’s Traffic Unit. The Council Bluffs Police Department would like to remind drivers to use caution when driving through construction zones. Please obey all directional signs, lower your speeds and be prepared to stop. Further, remember it is the law to move-over and slow down for stopped emergency, maintenance and recovery vehicles on the side of the roadway.