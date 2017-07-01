1 injured during construction accident in Cass County

News

In update to our earlier reports, Cass County Sheriff’s Officials say the accident whereby a person was trapped, involved a soil packing/compacting machine. Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Ayers told KJAN News, an unidentified 49-year male from Kimballton was running the machine, prepping the area for a new grain bin pad, when the machine tipped over on a slope. Crews from Heuton Construction were on the scene and immediately used a backhoe to lift the compactor off of the man’s legs.

The victim suffered from multiple fractures of both legs and was flown by LifeNet to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha. Griswold Fire and Rescue, Lewis 1st Responders and Medivac assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.