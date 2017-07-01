1 dead, 2 hurt in Decatur County crash

News

A single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on a gravel road in Decatur County left one person dead and two others injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup, 69-year old James Edgar Young, of Lamoni, died on the way to the hospital. Two passengers in the pickup, 13-year old Ethan Cullen, of Champaign, IL., and 10-year old Audbrey Cullen, also of Champaign, were transported to the Leon Hospital.

The accident happened at around 2:45-p.m., Saturday, as the pickup, which was traveling eastbound on River Road. The truck began to slide sideways and entered the east ditch, where it struck a telephone pole. James Young — who was wearing his seat belt — was ejected from the pickup, which came to rest on its side.