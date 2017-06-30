WWII airman’s remains to be buried near Iowa hometown

News

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) – The remains of a World War II airman have been returned for burial at his hometown in northwest Iowa. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Byron Nelson will be interred Saturday near Primghar. The Iowa National Guard will render full military honors at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery service.

Nelson was the nose gunner aboard a B-24 bomber that was shot down over Italy on April 25, 1944. He was first buried near Fognano, Italy, and eventually moved to the Florence American Cemetery in 1949. The remains were disinterred in August 2015 and ultimately identified through a DNA match with a grandnephews and other analysis.