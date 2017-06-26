Woman, 3 children hurt in Iowa SUV-train collision

News

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a woman and three children have been injured in a collision with a train in north-central Iowa. The crash occurred a little before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, southeast of Fort Dodge. An Iowa state trooper says the southbound sport utility vehicle driver didn’t see the eastbound train at the crossing, which is marked by signs but doesn’t have electronic signals or crossing gates.

The car driver has been identified as 38-year-old Traci Guthrie, of Fort Dodge. She’s been release from a hospital. Ten-year-old Colin Guthrie was flown to a Des Moines hospital, as was 8-year-old Colton Guthrie. Seven-year-old Colton Buckley was treated for minor injuries.