WILLIAM “Bill” SCHWADERER, 84, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 6/12/17)

Obituaries

WILLIAM “Bill” SCHWADERER, 84, of Guthrie Center, died Thursday, June 8th, in Des Moines. Memorial services for BILL SCHWADERER will be held 11-a.m. Monday, June 12th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 5-until 7-p.m. Sunday.; Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

WILLIAM “BILL” SCHWADERER is survived by:

His wife – Patricia.

His son – Mark W. Schwaderer.

His daughters – Jody Sears; Kelli Joy (Eric) Warner; Marci (Kevin) Schreck, and Traci (Todd) Edwards.

10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.