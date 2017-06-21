WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st

Trading Post

FREE: Metal desk with wood grain top 26 inches by 55 inches free giveaway to a home that needs a desk! Call 712-268-2333. Also….a floor lamp, and typewriter available, Free!

FOR SALE: Kenmore electric range. Four burner. Works great! $75 OBO. Call 712-250-0266.

FOR SALE: 1998 Chevy Silverado long box truck with matching topper. 201,000 miles, one owner. Bench cloth seat, V8 engine with automatic transmission, am/fm cassette stereo, radar detector, matching topper with carpenter side windows, rubber bed liner, power steering, power brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise control, dual electric mirrors, tilt steering wheel, dual air bags, good tires. Truck has been serviced regularly, runs great. A/C does not work. $1400 obo. Cash only. No trades. 641.745.0133.

FOUND: a rabbit that was running around near Spruce and 10th streets. Looks like it may be a fair rabbit; it is a pretty tame rabbit. They can contact Ryan Means at 641-740-0083.