WAYNE WARREN WILSON, 87, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 6/20/17)

Obituaries

WAYNE WARREN WILSON, 87, of Guthrie Center, died Saturday, June 17th. Funeral services for WAYNE WILSON will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, June 20th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, June 19th, from 5-until 7-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center.

WAYNE WILSON is survived by:

His wife of 61 years – Eloise.

His sons – Gary (Deb) Wilson; Keith (Alane) Wilson, and Lyle (Brenda) Wilson.