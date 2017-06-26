Voters in 2 school districts to vote on bond issues, Tuesday

News

Patrons of two area school districts will head to the polls Tuesday, to decide the fate of separate bond referendums. In Cass County, voters in the Griswold School District will determine whether or not a $9.9-million General Obligation dollar bond issue will pass or fail. If approved, it will mean the district’s facilities will be combined to one campus in Griswold.

The district’s facilities in Elliott and Lewis would be closed and bonds issued to build a new, 33-thousand square foot elementary building onto the south side of the Griswold Middle School/High School campus. It would allow for two classrooms per grade level, an area for Special Education and Preschool, as well as a multipurpose area which would serve as an auditorium, gym and cafeteria. The administrative offices would be moved into the new building and the old offices turned into classrooms. The polls are open from Noon until 8-p.m. at the Lewis Library, along with the Elliott and Griswold Community Buildings.

In Montgomery County, the polling place for patrons of the Red Oak School District, is at the Gold Building on the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The hours to cast ballots are the same as those in the Griswold District. Absentee voting is available at the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office until 11-a.m., Tuesday. Voters will decide on a $19.9-million dollar General Obligation bond issue designed to reduce the number of school campuses from four, to three. A 60-percent super majority of votes need to be cast in favor of the referendum, in order for it to pass.

If the bond is approved, the District’s pre-K and kindergarten students at Washington Elementary School, the 1st through 6th graders at Inman Primary School, and 7th through 12th grade students at the Red Oak High School. All three buildings would be renovated accordingly. The move is designed to save the District about $400,000 per year. The total project cost is estimated at $29.16-million, with the State penny sales tax making up the difference between the $19.9 and 29.16-million.

The district tax levy, if the bond is passes, would become $15.60 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The current levy is $14.28 and the levy approved for fiscal year 2017-2018 is $14.49, according to the district.