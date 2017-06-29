US wrestler cites pressure to waive jury trial in abuse case

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A U.S. wrestler who spent years in prison for a sexual assault he denies testified Thursday that he was pressured by his coach and lawyers to waive his right to a jury trial. Jordan Holm is seeking a new trial based on claims that he received ineffective assistance from his lawyers.

Holm, 35, was convicted of sexually assaulting a University of Iowa student after an off-campus party in 2002. The former Minnesota state champion was a star University of Northern Iowa wrestler at the time. After nearly seven years in prison, Holm became a U.S. Open champion in the Greco-Roman discipline and nearly qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team last year.

The prosecutor testified Thursday that the decision to waive a jury trial was ridiculous because Johnson County juries are notoriously pro-defendant. A judge later found Holm guilty.