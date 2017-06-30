Urban & small stream flood advisory until 1-a.m.: SW Pott. County

Weather

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

Northern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 100 AM CDT

* At 1004 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain and street flooding

across the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas. A significant

amount of hail has blocked storm sewers, thus flooding of roadways

is resulting in urban areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,

Gretna, Treynor, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Millard, Carter Lake, Boys

Town, McClelland, Lake Manawa State Park, Chalco and Narrows River

Park.