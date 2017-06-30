Urban & small stream flood advisory until 1-a.m.: SW Pott. County
June 29th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…
Northern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…
Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…
* Until 100 AM CDT
* At 1004 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain and street flooding
across the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro areas. A significant
amount of hail has blocked storm sewers, thus flooding of roadways
is resulting in urban areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston,
Gretna, Treynor, Waterloo, Elkhorn, Millard, Carter Lake, Boys
Town, McClelland, Lake Manawa State Park, Chalco and Narrows River
Park.