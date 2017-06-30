(Update) Rex McDermott injured in Thu. UTV crash in Atlantic

News

An accident involving a UTV in Atlantic Thursday afternoon resulted in an Atlantic man being transported to the hospital. Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson this morning confirmed to KJAN News 50-year old Rex McDermott was involved in the crash. Earlier, Lt. Paul Wood told KJAN News the UTV McDermott was operating had been traveling south on Mulberry Street at the intersection with 10th Street, when he failed to stop at the stop sign. The machine crossed 10th Street and struck some guys wires to a utility pole on the south side of 10th Street.

The impact caused the 4-wheel machine to flip and land on a residential driveway. McDermott was ejected from the machine and transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital before being flown by LifeNet to a hospital in Omaha. .Witnesses told police the man was traveling faster than the posted speed limit prior to the crash.

The accident, which happened a little before 5-p.m., remains under investigation.