Update on Sunday evening rollover accident N. of Atlantic

News

(In an update to our online report Sunday evening, and our newscasts this morning), The Cass County Sheriff’s office confirms no injuries were reported following a rollover accident north of Atlantic, Sunday evening. Authorities say 18-year old Victoria Irene Krogh, of rural Atlantic, was driving a 2003 Buick Century westbound on Boston Road at around 5:25-p.m., when the car went out of control on the gravel surface. The vehicle rolled onto its top into the south ditch and came to rest on a fence. The accident happened about three-quarters of a mile east of 590th Street. Krogh was trapped in the vehicle until she could be freed by Marne Fire and Rescue. No citations were issued. Damage from the accident amounted to $5,050.