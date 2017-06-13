(Update) No injuries following boating incident at Lake Anita

News

No injuries were reported following a boating incident at Lake Anita late this (Tuesday) Morning. Anita Fire Chief Josh Peach, who also manages Lake Anita State Park, told KJAN News that two men were out on the lake in an aluminum V-bottom style boat, that was apparently overloaded. With the high winds, the boat began taking on water, and capsized. The incident happened just before 12-p.m.

As the men clung to the boat one of them, who is a good swimmer, tossed the other a life jacket. The men, who were not immediately identified, and their boat, eventually drifted to shore and were checked out by EMS but did not require treatment. The boat was recovered at around 12:35-p.m. and all crews were heading back to the station a few minutes later.