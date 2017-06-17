Update Cass and Adair Counties

Weather

Cass IA-Adair IA-

916 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN CASS AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTIES…

At 916 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles southeast of Atlantic to 6 miles northeast of

Stanton, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Griswold, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Cold Springs State

Park and Griswold Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.