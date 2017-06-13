Update: Bluffs woman dies in crash near Council Bluffs

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Council Bluffs died during a near head-on crash Monday evening, southeast of Council Bluffs. Officials identified the victim who died as 73-year old Patricia Larson. Two other people, 46-year old Tina Shipley, of Glenwood, and a passenger in her vehicle, Roger Shipley, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the accident happened at around 5:19-p.m. near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Ashwood Lane. A preliminary investigation indicates Larson was traveling southbound on Wabash Avenue in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. Tina Shipley was traveling northbound on Wabash Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150, when the vehicles collided head-on.

Patricia Larson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.