University of Iowa Health Care clinic services go cashless

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa Health Care says it’s going cashless for clinic services. Patients won’t be allowed to cover co-pays or other medical expenses with cash or checks, starting Saturday.

System spokesman Tom Moore told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that going cashless will help the system save money on administrative costs. He says about 3 percent of the payments received by the University of Iowa Health Care are in the form of cash or checks.

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has been cashless since its new building opened in February.