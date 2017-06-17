Two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Friday night

News

The Red Oak Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at about 10:39pm on Friday night. No one was injured in the accident that occurred at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and West Walnut Street in Red Oak.

It was determined that a 2001 Buick LeSabre driven by 19-year-old Megan Ann McCall of Villisca did not yield long enough at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 34-year-old Michelle Lee Szymarek of Red Oak. The Impala struck the front right side of the LeSabre after being stopped at a stop sign in a parking lot headed west towards West Walnut Street. The LeSabre had to be towed from the scene and sustained an estimated $5,000 damage. The Impala was able to be driven to a nearby residence and also sustained an estimated $5,000 damage.