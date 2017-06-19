Two motorcyclists injured in Highway 34 accident

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office reports two motorcyclists from Michigan were injured in a two vehicle accident on Sunday evening on Highway 34. At 5:15pm deputies responded to the accident one half mile east of 200th Street on US Highway 34.

After investigation it was determined that a 1996 Harley Davidson Motorcycle owned and operated by 55-year-old Stephen W. Byers of Rochester Hills, MI was westbound on Highway 34 when he lost control of the motorcycle on the uneven lanes in a construction zone. The cycle slid on its side into the north ditch. A 1984 Harley Davidson Motorcycle owned and operated by 62-year-old John F. Pihajlic of Lake Orion, MI. was traveling with Byers and lost control of his cycle and laid it on its side and slid into the north shoulder in an attempt to avoid a collision with Byers.

Both Byers and Pihajlic were transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. No citations were issued and damage was estimated at $6,500 to the Byers motorcycle and $1,200 to the Pihajlic motorcycle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire and Rescue.