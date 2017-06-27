TUESDAY, JUNE 27th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Two Sears Craftsman 1/2 horsepower garage door openers with rails. They are new, never used, or out of box. asking $300.00 for both. Will consider selling one if that is all you need. Also have a Chester 1 ton chain hoist with a 22-25 foot length chain. Very heavy duty. $550.00. If interested call 417-876-7103. This is a local number.

FOR SALE: 4 Decorative oak lattice covers for fluorescent lights, 48″x16″, excellent condition. $10 each, or $30 for all 4. 712-249-0500.