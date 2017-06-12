Trump supporter charged with voting twice back in Iowa jail

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall is back in jail after pleading guilty to yelling epithets at a neighbor. Terri Rote of Des Moines pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct, one day after she was arrested. A complaint says Rote repeatedly cursed at a neighbor in a dispute over their property line.

Rote is scheduled to stand trial next month for election misconduct after allegedly casting two ballots. She told Iowa Public Radio she believed Trump’s claim that the polls “are rigged” and worried her first ballot would be changed to a vote for Hillary Clinton.

A judge revoked Rote’s pre-trial release. She’s being held at the Polk County Jail until she posts a $5,000 bond. Another judge recently ruled that Rote is mentally competent to stand trial.