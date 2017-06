Weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 375 FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN WESTERN IOWA: POTTAWATTAMIE & SHELBY.

THE WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL 10-P.M. OR UNTIL CANCELLED, FOR THESE AREA COUNTIES: CASS. ADAIR, ADAMS, AUDUBON, DALLAS, GUTHRIE, FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, RINGGOLD, TAYLOR AND UNION.